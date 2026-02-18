Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 112.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

