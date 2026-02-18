John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS Stock Position Lifted by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.57% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBSS shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.43 million.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

