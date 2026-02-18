Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

