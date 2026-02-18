Boeing (NYSE:BA) versus Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Financial Comparison

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Get Boeing alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentus has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boeing and Momentus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 3 5 17 1 2.62 Momentus 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Boeing presently has a consensus target price of $246.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Momentus.

This table compares Boeing and Momentus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $89.46 billion 2.14 $2.24 billion $2.01 121.32 Momentus $2.11 million 3.56 -$34.95 million ($70.54) -0.08

Boeing has higher revenue and earnings than Momentus. Momentus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boeing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Momentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing 2.40% N/A -5.40% Momentus -3,445.25% N/A -281.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Momentus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boeing beats Momentus on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.