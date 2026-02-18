Critical Review: HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) & Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of HWH International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -56.44% 9.64% 1.70% HWH International -100.09% -34.72% -15.47%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $2.71 billion 0.58 -$231.16 million ($17.72) -0.88 HWH International $1.10 million 9.10 -$2.59 million ($0.12) -12.88

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and HWH International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HWH International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment. HWH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Six Flags Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 2 5 8 0 2.40 HWH International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $26.86, indicating a potential upside of 72.60%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than HWH International.

Volatility & Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats HWH International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About HWH International

(Get Free Report)

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.