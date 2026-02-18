Insmed, Inc. $INSM is Eagle Health Investments LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the period. Insmed makes up about 10.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Insmed worth $39,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Insmed by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Insmed by 59.6% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 169.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 109.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $150.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average of $162.88.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $1,979,794.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,512,131.15. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,758 shares in the company, valued at $12,469,365.72. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 173,253 shares of company stock valued at $29,629,842 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $203.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $263.00 target price on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.24.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

