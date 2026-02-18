Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises about 8.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Natera worth $32,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Natera alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Natera by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 256.8% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 23.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,422.08. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $17,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,154,198 shares in the company, valued at $272,529,231.76. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,787 shares of company stock worth $105,376,360. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $211.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.54. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $256.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.