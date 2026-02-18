Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 130.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus reduced their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.53.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $303.23 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $244.43 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

