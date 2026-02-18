Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $4.19 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $354.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $365.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.39 and its 200 day moving average is $293.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

