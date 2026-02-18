Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,993.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

