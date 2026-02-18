Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,810 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

