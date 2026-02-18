Maridea Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,501,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,744,000 after purchasing an additional 110,033 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,861,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,933 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,815,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 182,583 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.