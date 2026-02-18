Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $5.91 per share and revenue of $4.5045 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $235.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $259.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $263.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $242.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

