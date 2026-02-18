Taboola.com (TBLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $537.8030 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Taboola.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 163,605 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,005,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,070,864 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 525,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,427,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TBLA. Wall Street Zen raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

