Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 25,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,788,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,302,775 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 3,440,684.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,019 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is a developer of high-performance solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications. The company’s core business focuses on providing automotive-grade LiDAR hardware, along with software algorithms that enable accurate 3D mapping, object detection and environmental perception in real time. Innoviz’s technology is tailored for integration into passenger vehicles, commercial fleets and other mobility platforms seeking improved safety and autonomy.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel, Innoviz has emerged as a key supplier to leading global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Articles

