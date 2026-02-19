JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 481,326 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,512,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.84% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $361,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

TLH opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

