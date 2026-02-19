Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 161.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,164 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 85,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $7,056,430.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,698.49. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 62,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $5,208,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,441.44. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 481,356 shares of company stock worth $38,987,621 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IONS opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

