Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 33,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.0% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 868,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 329,219 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 376.6% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 131,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 103,773 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Fiserv by 521.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,095.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 21,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. KeyCorp lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7%

Fiserv stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $238.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

