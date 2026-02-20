Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $308.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

