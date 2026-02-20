AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Position Decreased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $224.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.01 and its 200-day moving average is $221.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.79.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

