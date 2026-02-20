493 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Bought by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,458.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,493.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,050.27. The company has a market capitalization of $573.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

