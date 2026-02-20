Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to “Sell” at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has $111.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $144.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.44.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,001.80. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

