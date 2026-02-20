Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $52.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. United Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

