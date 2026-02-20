First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $468,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $3,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $985,363.15. This represents a 77.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This trade represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7%

CL stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Stories

