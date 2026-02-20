Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $618,259.50 in Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $618,259.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,255.25. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1%

TSCO opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 564,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.