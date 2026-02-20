AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $2,228,655,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,688 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $27.85 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

