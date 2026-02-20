China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,121,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,762,000 after purchasing an additional 358,282 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,581,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 927,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 25.65%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.773 per share. This represents a yield of 312.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Positive Sentiment: Novartis reported positive topline Phase III results for oral remibrutinib in chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), meeting primary endpoints across the most common CIndU types — a potential first targeted therapy for an underserved condition that could become a new product revenue stream. Novartis remibrutinib Phase III results

Novartis reported positive topline Phase III results for oral remibrutinib in chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), meeting primary endpoints across the most common CIndU types — a potential first targeted therapy for an underserved condition that could become a new product revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Novartis struck licensing/collaboration deals to expand its oral peptide/macrocyclic peptide programs — reports cite agreements worth up to ~$1.7–1.8 billion in milestones. These add to the company’s pipeline optionality in cardiovascular and orally delivered peptide therapeutics, supporting longer‑term growth potential. Unnatural Products licensing deal

Novartis struck licensing/collaboration deals to expand its oral peptide/macrocyclic peptide programs — reports cite agreements worth up to ~$1.7–1.8 billion in milestones. These add to the company’s pipeline optionality in cardiovascular and orally delivered peptide therapeutics, supporting longer‑term growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and outlook pieces are circulating that reassess Novartis’ trajectory and valuation; these provide context but are not single‑handedly catalytic. Where is Novartis headed?

Analyst commentary and outlook pieces are circulating that reassess Novartis’ trajectory and valuation; these provide context but are not single‑handedly catalytic. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued mixed model updates: they raised some later‑period estimates (e.g., Q4 2026/ Q4 2027 and FY2028 projections) reflecting longer‑term strength, signaling upside in later years if pipeline launches succeed. (No direct article link provided here.)

Zacks issued mixed model updates: they raised some later‑period estimates (e.g., Q4 2026/ Q4 2027 and FY2028 projections) reflecting longer‑term strength, signaling upside in later years if pipeline launches succeed. (No direct article link provided here.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed near‑term forecasts — lowering FY2026 and FY2027 estimates and cutting Q1 and Q2 2026 EPS projections — a negative for short‑term sentiment as lower near‑term earnings expectations can weigh on the stock. (Updates originate from Zacks research notes issued Feb. 18.)

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

