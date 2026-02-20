Drake & Associates LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Drake & Associates LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,104,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $308.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $831.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

