ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ASML by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,458.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,050.27. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $573.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

