Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) and Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Intergroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $755.16 million 1.32 -$1.91 million ($0.04) -640.75 Intergroup $64.38 million 0.95 -$5.35 million ($0.57) -49.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Intergroup. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intergroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intergroup shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Intergroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intergroup has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marcus & Millichap and Intergroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 1 0 0 1.33 Intergroup 1 0 0 0 1.00

Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Intergroup.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Intergroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.25% 0.20% 0.15% Intergroup -1.82% N/A -1.21%

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Intergroup on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

