Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.6364.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $121.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,337. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $1,330,156 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,045,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,957,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,192,000 after acquiring an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,948,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

