The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.9355.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th.

TTD stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

