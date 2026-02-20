Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Home

Key Headlines Impacting Invitation Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invitation Home this week:

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

