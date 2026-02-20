Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 operating results showed resilient rent growth and same‑store NOI gains while revenue slightly beat estimates, supporting rental demand trends. Invitation Homes’ Q4 FFO Meets Estimates, Revenues Top, Rents Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly FFO came in roughly in line with consensus (FFO $0.48), showing stability in core cash flow despite tougher conditions. Invitation Home (INVH) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (company provided a range) that investors will parse vs. external models; guidance creates mixed signals when contrasted with FFO commentary. Invitation Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are re‑rating and re‑modeling: BMO kept a Hold with a $34 PT, highlighting slower fundamentals and regulatory uncertainty but not issuing a sell. Hold Rating Maintained Amid Slowing Fundamentals, Softer Leasing Trends, and Regulatory Uncertainty
- Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS missed expectations materially (Q4 EPS $0.27 vs. ~$0.48 consensus), a headline that typically pressures the share price. Invitation Homes (INVH) Q4 Earnings — MarketBeat
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned of higher operating costs and forecasted annual FFO below some Wall Street checks — that forward cash‑flow caution is the main driver of downside pressure. Invitation Homes forecasts annual FFO below estimates on higher costs
Invitation Home Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Invitation Home Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.
About Invitation Home
Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.
Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.
