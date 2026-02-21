Dempze Nancy E Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Dempze Nancy E increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.