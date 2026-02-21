iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $692.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $690.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.82. The company has a market capitalization of $761.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

