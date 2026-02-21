Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 1,122 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $204,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.36.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

