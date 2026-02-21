Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,766 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 595.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

