Citigroup Inc. Has $263.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $263,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWD opened at $225.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.58 and its 200-day moving average is $208.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

