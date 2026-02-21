Convergence Financial LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $10,576,379 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

