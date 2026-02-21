Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,508,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $10,576,379. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

