Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Purchased by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $91.54.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

