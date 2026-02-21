Barings LLC Sells 678 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Barings LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,008.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,054.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $915.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

