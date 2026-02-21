iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,323 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593,909 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606,522 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,378,000 after purchasing an additional 213,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,837,000 after buying an additional 112,747 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

