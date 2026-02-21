iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,566 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $282,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $453.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.