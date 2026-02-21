Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,825,000 after purchasing an additional 852,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,010,000 after buying an additional 11,848,817 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,685,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,572,000 after purchasing an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,564,000 after buying an additional 800,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,415,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.