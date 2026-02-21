Barings LLC Sells 46,167 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Barings LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,167 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,138,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,570,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after buying an additional 1,218,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,501,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,080,000 after buying an additional 2,828,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,670,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,494,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

