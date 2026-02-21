Barings LLC Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 65.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Nutrien News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. BayStreet.CA Benzinga

Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. TipRanks

Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Reuters

Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha Yahoo Finance

Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Benzinga

Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Zacks

Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views persist — UBS assigned a “hold,” which indicates some investors and brokers are reserving judgment despite the positive catalysts. Globe & Mail

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.