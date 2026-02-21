FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 64,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 195,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSUN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $110.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

