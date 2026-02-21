Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $29.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $340.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.00. The company has a market cap of $579.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

