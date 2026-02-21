Convergence Financial LLC Sells 10,629 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Convergence Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 207,712 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 273,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

